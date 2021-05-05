Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Wednesday May 05 2021
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry ‘stands by’ his explosive claims despite Charles being ‘aggrieved’

By
Web Desk

Wednesday May 05, 2021

The dust has still not settled from Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s explosive interview with Oprah Winfrey.

As per a report by The Sun, Prince Charles is still furious with his son for exposing his family and sullying the Windsor name in front of the world with his CBS interview.

An insider told the tabloid that the Prince of Wales was “aggrieved” and the Duke of Sussex’s recent visit to the UK for Prince Philip’s funeral, came without any progress on the father-son’s relationship healing.

“Harry, William, and Charles focused on reaching some form of peace and stability within the family moving forward,” said the source.

“The conversations were focused less on what has happened and what was said with Oprah and more on how to move forward as a family. And that is not an easy path, it requires time and understanding,” they continued.

“Charles felt aggrieved at how the family’s personal affairs and family dramas were expressed in such an ‘insensitive’ way,” while “Harry stands by his words and stands by his wife regarding the way they chose to express ‘their truth.’”

“Certainly Charles and William will not delve into these matters publicly. There is a feeling that any actions raised by Meghan and Harry’s claims will only ever remain behind palace doors,” the grapevine added. 

More From Entertainment:

All about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s second baby and when she is due

All about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s second baby and when she is due
Kevin Spacey accuser cannot sue anonymously, judge rules

Kevin Spacey accuser cannot sue anonymously, judge rules
Lionel Richie's Bristol gig moved to Longleat

Lionel Richie's Bristol gig moved to Longleat
Kate Middleton and Prince William had 'great fun' on Princess Charlotte's birthday

Kate Middleton and Prince William had 'great fun' on Princess Charlotte's birthday
Khloe Kardashian's beau Tristan Thompson takes legal action against Sydney Chase

Khloe Kardashian's beau Tristan Thompson takes legal action against Sydney Chase
Netflix film Army of the Dead to be screened in widest US theatrical release

Netflix film Army of the Dead to be screened in widest US theatrical release
Joe Jonas showers praise on infant daughter Willa

Joe Jonas showers praise on infant daughter Willa

Zac Efron shows off his unique smile in new photo amid plastic surgery rumours

Zac Efron shows off his unique smile in new photo amid plastic surgery rumours
Emma Stone's shoulder injury proved beneficial for Cruella?

Emma Stone's shoulder injury proved beneficial for Cruella?

Disney's another first: Real-life lightsaber unveiled

Disney's another first: Real-life lightsaber unveiled
Ben Affleck reacts to TikTok girl Nivine Jay as she unmatched him on dating app

Ben Affleck reacts to TikTok girl Nivine Jay as she unmatched him on dating app
Red Hot Chili Peppers gets $140m deal for song catalogue: Billboard

Red Hot Chili Peppers gets $140m deal for song catalogue: Billboard

Latest

view all