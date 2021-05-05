Can't connect right now! retry
Wednesday May 05 2021
By
Web Desk

Meghan Markle's dedication to fitting in royal family unearthed

By
Web Desk

Wednesday May 05, 2021

While Meghan Markle ultimately failed to integrate in the royal family, reports suggest that the Duchess of Sussex worked hard to make herself adjust to royal life.

Royal commentator Ashley Pearson, while speaking on Amazon Prime documentary Meghan Markle: Changing Traditions, said that the former actress was spotted with a thick stack of notes during her royal tour in 2018.

Noting her dedication to the monarchy she said: "Not long after their wedding, in fact, their first official royal tour was that Meghan and Harry went off to Fiji, Tonga and New Zealand together, for around 16 days.

"This was a big deal. This was the first time that Meghan and Harry were going to represent the monarchy, and the British people abroad in the Commonwealth.

"I'm sure Meghan spent an awful lot of time figuring out her clothes, knowing she would be scrutinised at every minute, as well as planning speeches, remarks, memorising the names of the people they would be meeting, and their advisers.

"It would have been a lot of homework. In fact, we very famously saw Meghan getting off the plane when she arrives, at the very beginning of the royal tour, carrying a big binder of notes."

