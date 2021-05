Turkish actress Gulsim Ali on Wednesday shared a picture as part of #20yearschallenge and she appeared to have hardly aged since taking the photo.

People are sharing pictures taken at the age of 20 as part of the Instagram challenge.

Gulsim rose to global fame for her role as Aslihan Hatun in hit TV series "Dirilis:Ertugrul".

Her character is introduced in the third season of the historical series which is also being aired in Pakistan with Urdu dubbing.