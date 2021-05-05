Can't connect right now! retry
Wednesday May 05 2021
The Queen's secretive childhood re-told via close friend's diary

Wednesday May 05, 2021

The Queen’s secretive childhood re-told via close friend’s diary

Queen Elizabeth’s childhood is gearing up for a re-telling according to the findings of her old friend’s diary.

For those unversed, the monarch was a very close friend of Alathea Fitzlan Howard and some of her rare diary entries have provided fans rare insights into the Queen’s relationships over the years.

The news was brought forward by Ms. Howard’s niece Isabella Naylor-Leyland and in her piece for Town&Country she claimed, “I think with the Queen, it was a sort of a typical teenage friendship, and they would laugh and giggle and enjoy each other's company and didn't discuss anything too serious.”

“Princess Margaret was the sort of naughty one. And I think Alathea adored her, really, and admired her spirit.”

“And, unwittingly, she often wishes that Lilibet, as she was called at the time, had more of her sister’s spark, but, of course, we all know that it's extremely lucky that she didn't and that she was a much more steady character.”

Over 28,000 people subscribe Kate Middleton and William's YouTube channel in one hour

Kate Middleton, Prince William unveil new YouTube account

Billy Crystal and Tiffany Haddish speak about comedy drama 'Here Today'

Kim Kardashian all smiles as she parties with friends

Piers Morgan slams Meghan Markle for ‘attacking’ the Monarchy

Billie Elish elated after breaking her own record

Piers Morgan bashes Meghan Markle’s ‘staggering hypocrisy’

Paris Hilton sheds light on ‘stop being poor’ shirt

Eminem says he's releasing a new video

'Dirilis:Ertugrul: Aslihan Hatun star has hardly aged a day as she sharaes a throwback photo

Megan Fox fans left confused as she shares new picture

Britney Spears calls recent documentaries about her 'hypocritical'

