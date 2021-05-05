Meghan Markle bashed for ‘countering privacy requirements’ of Archie with new book

Meghan Markle recently came under fire or using baby Archie’s bond with Prince Harry as alleged ‘fodder’ for her new children’s book, especially in light of the past ‘privacy requirements’ she set aside for her son.

During interviews with Express some women expressed their disbelief over Meghan’s recent move and one claimed, "Bringing attention to the internal dynamics of your own husband and son's relationship seems to counter the privacy requirements of this couple."



Another however added, "Think I agree that using the title Duchess of Sussex is in direct contradiction of what they wanted to do - stepping down as a royal and not wanting the publicity. Don’t think I like where this is all going and feeling played!"