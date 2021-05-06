Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Thursday May 06 2021
By
Web Desk

Khloe Kardashian, Kris Jenner drop whopping $37m together in houses

By
Web Desk

Thursday May 06, 2021

Kris Jenner and Khloe Kardashian dropped a whopping $37 million combined for their side-by-side mansions.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians stars purchased the neighbouring mansions in the Hidden Hills community in Los Angeles.

Online records show that the deal was struck on December 11, 2020 with Kris closing in on the $20 million mansion whiles the Good American founder went for the $17 million house.

In November, Khloe sold her Calabasas residence for $15.5 million, which was lesser than the $18.95 asking price.

Khloe had purchased the residence from Justin Bieber for $7.2 million in 2014.

More From Entertainment:

Meghan Markle's use of royal title in book 'looks ridiculous'

Meghan Markle's use of royal title in book 'looks ridiculous'

Actor Steven Seagal gifts a samurai sword to Venezuela's Maduro

Actor Steven Seagal gifts a samurai sword to Venezuela's Maduro
Atiqa Odho asks fans to pray for Marina Khan's recovery from COVID-19

Atiqa Odho asks fans to pray for Marina Khan's recovery from COVID-19
Eminem releases new video

Eminem releases new video

Meghan Markle slammed for ‘laughable’ behavior in new book

Meghan Markle slammed for ‘laughable’ behavior in new book
Perez Hilton claims Britney Spears ‘would be dead’ without conservatorship

Perez Hilton claims Britney Spears ‘would be dead’ without conservatorship
Big Hit unveils brand new countdown for 2021 BTS Festa

Big Hit unveils brand new countdown for 2021 BTS Festa
6-year-old Princess Charlotte thinks she's 16: Prince William

6-year-old Princess Charlotte thinks she's 16: Prince William
Prince Philip's cause of death revealed

Prince Philip's cause of death revealed
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's Oprah interview 'went down like lead balloon'

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's Oprah interview 'went down like lead balloon'

Prince William, Kate Middleton wish Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's son Archie on birthday

Prince William, Kate Middleton wish Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's son Archie on birthday
Prince Philip revealed secret behind his, Queen's long-lasting marriage

Prince Philip revealed secret behind his, Queen's long-lasting marriage

Latest

view all