Khloe Kardashian, Kris Jenner drop whopping $37m together in houses

Kris Jenner and Khloe Kardashian dropped a whopping $37 million combined for their side-by-side mansions.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians stars purchased the neighbouring mansions in the Hidden Hills community in Los Angeles.

Online records show that the deal was struck on December 11, 2020 with Kris closing in on the $20 million mansion whiles the Good American founder went for the $17 million house.

In November, Khloe sold her Calabasas residence for $15.5 million, which was lesser than the $18.95 asking price.

Khloe had purchased the residence from Justin Bieber for $7.2 million in 2014.