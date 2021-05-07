Can't connect right now! retry
Friday May 07 2021
How Queen Elizabeth marked Archie's second birthday with Harry, Meghan

Friday May 07, 2021

Harry and Meghan made Archie talk to Queen Elizabeth in a special video call

Queen Elizabeth reconnected with her darling great-grandson, Archie, over a video call.

The monarch, along with Prince William and Kate Middleton, buried the hatchet on the happy occasion, reported the Mirror.

For the purpose, Harry and Meghan made Archie talk to his family back in the UK over a special call. 

Meanwhile, the Queen also shared a message on the royal family's Twitter account wishing Archie happy birthday.

"Wishing Archie Mountbatten-Windsor a very happy 2nd birthday today," the monarch wrote along with a photograph of her great-grandson with his parents days after he was born. 

Kate and William also posted a photo from Archie's christening with the caption, "Wishing Archie a very happy 2nd birthday today."

In an eerie move however, Archie's grandparents Charles and Camilla cropped Meghan out of the picture they uploaded for his birthday.

Have a look:



