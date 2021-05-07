Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Friday May 07 2021
By
Web Desk

'Dirilis:Ertugrul': Fourth season starts airing in Pakistan

By
Web Desk

Friday May 07, 2021

The Pakistan Television has started airing the fourth season of the hit Turkish series "Dirilis:Ertugrul".

The historical TV series is being aired on the state-run TV with Urdu dubbing on the directives of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The fourth season sees Ertugrul facing new threats after killing Ural Bey in the third season.

At the beginning of the fourth season, it is believed that Ertuğrul is dead despite the truth being that he is actually captured by some slave traders. 

In the same season, Emir Sadettin convinces Dündar, Ertuğrul's brother and the new Kayı Bey, into selling Hanlı Pazar and moving back to Gündoğdu's tribe. 

More From Entertainment:

Experts touch on Harry, Meghan Markle’s incoming ‘team of nannies’

Experts touch on Harry, Meghan Markle’s incoming ‘team of nannies’
After getting second dose of coronavirus vaccine, Jennifer Aniston wants to help people

After getting second dose of coronavirus vaccine, Jennifer Aniston wants to help people

BTS’s J-Hope donates massive amount to child violence victims

BTS’s J-Hope donates massive amount to child violence victims
Amber Heard says she can't wait to travel mask-free

Amber Heard says she can't wait to travel mask-free

Demi Lovato sheds light on ‘daily’ eating disorder struggle

Demi Lovato sheds light on ‘daily’ eating disorder struggle
Insiders address Prince Harry’s time in therapy: 'He never helped Meghan Markle'

Insiders address Prince Harry’s time in therapy: 'He never helped Meghan Markle'
Gwyneth Paltrow addresses fellow mothers ‘doing their best’

Gwyneth Paltrow addresses fellow mothers ‘doing their best’
Jennifer Aniston fully vaccinated against coronavirus; ‘feels soooo good’

Jennifer Aniston fully vaccinated against coronavirus; ‘feels soooo good’
Kendall Jenner weighs in on being ‘overworked, anxious’

Kendall Jenner weighs in on being ‘overworked, anxious’
Pitbull to perform at Miss Universe pageant on May 16

Pitbull to perform at Miss Universe pageant on May 16
Justin Bieber releases rescheduled ‘Justice’ tour dates

Justin Bieber releases rescheduled ‘Justice’ tour dates
Thousands of people dislike Prince William and Kate Middleton's first YouTube video

Thousands of people dislike Prince William and Kate Middleton's first YouTube video

Latest

view all