Saturday May 08 2021
George Clooney reveals wife Amal wanted him to throw out pillow featuring Brad Pitt’s face

Saturday May 08, 2021

George Clooney pretended to be Brad Pitt’s die-hard fan in the new promotional video while performing a comedy sketch for a fundraiser.

The Award-winning  actor performed a comedy sketch for an Omaze fundraiser, which aims to raise money for The Clooney Foundation For Justice.

The winner of the promotion, which selects a donor randomly, will spend time with Clooney and his wife Amal Clooney at their Lake Como home in Italy.

After briefly explaining what the winner will receive, the new video shifts and then focuses on Clooney’s obsession with Pitt.

In the video, Clooney is seen in his own bedroom which is decorated from floor to ceiling in Pitt posters. There is also a pillow featuring Pitt’s face that Clooney clutches, which he admits his wife wanted him to throw out.

