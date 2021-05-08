Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Saturday May 08 2021
By
Web Desk

Dan Levy responds to fake news about dad Eugene Levy’s death

By
Web Desk

Saturday May 08, 2021

Dan Levy responds to fake news about dad Eugene Levy’s death

Famed Hollywood actor Dan Levy was at a loss of words after a fan falsely claimed his dad and actor Eugene Levy had died.

The Schitt’s Creek fan had turned to Twitter and posted: "Eugene Levy was such a gift. It's so sad to watch knowing he is no longer here."

Not long after the tweet was posted, several fans went on to tag Dan with one quipping: "@danjlevy You may want to sit down for this."

The Golden Globe-winner wasted no time in setting the record straight after the tweet was brought to his notice. He wrote: "News to me."

The fan then immediately took down the tweet and apologized to Dan for the gaffe.

"@danjlevy I'm sooo sorry! I thought he had passed last year. Everything has been such a blur the last year. I'm happy to know he's fine. I'm so embarrassed,” they wrote.

"Sorry all I seriously thought he had passed. I'm glad I am wrong. I was sitting here watching the show super sad,” they added. 

More From Entertainment:

Chris Martin opens up about stardom: 'Trying to detach from external validation'

Chris Martin opens up about stardom: 'Trying to detach from external validation'
Man slipped into Buckingham Palace unnoticed, while carrying a knife

Man slipped into Buckingham Palace unnoticed, while carrying a knife
Kim Kardashian reveals how Kanye West reacted to KUWTK ending

Kim Kardashian reveals how Kanye West reacted to KUWTK ending
Princes William and Harry’s reunion was a ‘baby step’ towards mending ties

Princes William and Harry’s reunion was a ‘baby step’ towards mending ties
Anna Faris opens up about son's harrowing premature birth

Anna Faris opens up about son's harrowing premature birth

Chrissy Teigen slams Ben Affleck, Matthew Perry for being ‘creepy’ with young girls

Chrissy Teigen slams Ben Affleck, Matthew Perry for being ‘creepy’ with young girls
Caitlyn Jenner gets an earful from Jimmy Kimmel after comments on the homeless

Caitlyn Jenner gets an earful from Jimmy Kimmel after comments on the homeless

TikTok user calls out Matthew Perry for making her 'uncomfortable' on dating app

TikTok user calls out Matthew Perry for making her 'uncomfortable' on dating app
Hilary Duff opens up about why ‘Lizzie McGuire’ revival was abandoned

Hilary Duff opens up about why ‘Lizzie McGuire’ revival was abandoned

Mark Ruffalo slams HFPA over 'lack of diversity'

Mark Ruffalo slams HFPA over 'lack of diversity'
George Clooney reveals wife Amal wanted him to throw out pillow featuring Brad Pitt’s face

George Clooney reveals wife Amal wanted him to throw out pillow featuring Brad Pitt’s face
Drew Barrymore recalls funniest night date with Zac Efron

Drew Barrymore recalls funniest night date with Zac Efron

Latest

view all