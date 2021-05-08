Megan Fox shows off her best Britney Spears impression

Actor Megan Fox recently hard fans in fits over her iconic Britney Spears impression and the internet has been set ablaze.

The actor showed it all off in on The Kelly Clarkson Show and even shed light on the one thing that helped her curb her fear of flying.

While the impression was one for the history books, to even make her acting dreams a reality Megan was forced to confront a major fear of flying before any of it really ‘took off.’

She told the host, "There was a point where I was working in New York and I also lived in L.A., so every four days I was flying," and that’s "where the fear came from."

"It's like, yeah if you fly twice a year you're good but not if you're flying like twice a week. So what I did, and what I do recommend to people if you hit turbulence and you're like, 'I don't like how this feels'. "

"I would throw on certain music that I just knew I wasn't gonna die to, which, for me, that was Britney Spears. Like, the archives from when I was young, so like the Oops!... [I Did It Again] album. That's not the soundtrack to my death. So, that always made me feel better."