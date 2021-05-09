Can't connect right now! retry
Sunday May 09 2021
Amy Winehouse's family to auction star's clothes on 10th death anniversary

Sunday May 09, 2021

Amy Winehouse’s family is auctioning some of their late daughter’s clothes following her ten-year death anniversary.

The late star’s father shared how “painful” it was seeing her items.

He told The Mirror: “With the anniversary of her death coming up, every time the family go to the lock-up, it's overwhelmingly emotional seeing her lovely dresses hanging on the rails, so we decided to auction these show outfits.”

“The family decided that we would keep the most precious, personal items for ourselves.”

Some of the items being sold include award show dresses, ballet slippers and even sketches.

