Kim Kardashian celebrates 2nd birthday of son Psalm

US reality TV star Kim Kardashian celebrated second birthday of her son baby Psalm on Mother’s Day.



Sharing a sweet photo of Psalm, the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star wrote “My Taurus baby Psalm. He turns 2 today on Mother’s Day. Such a special day to share together.”

She further said “He’s my child that looks most Armenian to me like my grandpa and reminds me so much of my dad. He is the sweetest baby ever!!! I can’t even describe his smile and sweetness that everyone just feels when they are with him.”

“Psalm- you have brought such calmness and evenness into all of our lives! All of your cousins and siblings love you so much! You really are the joy of our crew! Mommy loves you SOOOOOO much!!!”.

Commenting on the post, Khloe Kardashian wrote “Pslamy you are so so special!!!! I love you baby boy!!!! Happy birthday.”