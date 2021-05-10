Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Monday May 10 2021
By
Web Desk

Billie Eilish smartly reacts to body shamers criticising her Vogue cover

By
Web Desk

Monday May 10, 2021

Billie Eilish has befittingly responded to the trolls who criticised her recent Vogue look, slamming a sexist headline about her new look.

The 19-year-old singer recently stunned everyone as she changed her look completely for the shoot, which saw her deviate from her usual baggy clothing and black and green hair to an entirely different style.

The multiple Grammy Award-winning star's stunning appearance on the magazine's cover attracted huge applause from her steadfast fans. However, some took it upon themselves to criticise the change.

The 'Bad Guy' hitmaker smartly responded to the trolls as she posted an edited image of a headline on her Instagram story.

The publication had written: "Proof that money can make you change your values and sell out," Billie has corrected it with: "Proof that women can change their minds and reclaim autonomy over their own bodies."

The original headline continued: "Billie Eilish shocks fans by swapping baggy clothes for lingerie in Vogue - despite years of vowing to 'hide her body'."

The music sensation appeared to be an apt writer as she amended the latter part of that text to read 'despite years of being an actual child'.

The songstress usually rocks baggy, oversized clothing to avoid displaying her body and drawing attention to her curves.

However, the teenage artist has donned a corset and a range of body suits to look like a glamour model in the recent styling session with the magazine.

Billie Eilish, in interview with the magazine, elaborated on her thoughts on the subject of body shaming in the media and in her career.

More From Entertainment:

Gigi Hadid shares new adorable snaps of Khai as she celebrate first Mother's Day as mom

Gigi Hadid shares new adorable snaps of Khai as she celebrate first Mother's Day as mom
Victoria Beckham reveals her daughter Harper left her in shock

Victoria Beckham reveals her daughter Harper left her in shock
Ben Affleck gushes over his ex Jennifer Garner, shares mother's day tribute

Ben Affleck gushes over his ex Jennifer Garner, shares mother's day tribute
Kim Kardashian celebrates 2nd birthday of son Psalm

Kim Kardashian celebrates 2nd birthday of son Psalm
Prince William ‘begged’ to acknowledge Prince Charles in parenting nod: ‘He refused’

Prince William ‘begged’ to acknowledge Prince Charles in parenting nod: ‘He refused’
Experts weigh in on Kate Middleton’s ‘ruthless survival streak’

Experts weigh in on Kate Middleton’s ‘ruthless survival streak’
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle bashed for ‘inviting’ critics

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle bashed for ‘inviting’ critics
Khloé Kardashian pens adorable Mother’s Day tribute for Kris Jenner

Khloé Kardashian pens adorable Mother’s Day tribute for Kris Jenner
Gigi Hadid pens emotional Mother’s Day note for Yolanda Hadid

Gigi Hadid pens emotional Mother’s Day note for Yolanda Hadid
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle supporters criticise Prince William for this reason

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle supporters criticise Prince William for this reason

Miley Cyrus honors Mother’s Day in SNL performance

Miley Cyrus honors Mother’s Day in SNL performance
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle 'give reason' for people to criticise them

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle 'give reason' for people to criticise them

Latest

view all