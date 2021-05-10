Can't connect right now! retry
Monday May 10 2021
John Legend honours Chrissy Teigen on Mother's Day after tragic pregnancy loss

Monday May 10, 2021

John Legend showered Chrissy Teigen with love on Mother's Day, seven months after they lost their baby Jack

John Legend came forth lauding his amazing wife Chrissy Teigen for being a doting mother to their kids. 

The singer showered Teigen with love on Mother's Day, seven months after they lost their baby Jack.

In a touching tribute on Instagram, Legend wrote, "Happy Mother's Day to my wonderful wife. It's been a year that tested you in so many ways but you've come through stronger, wiser, happier and a better mother than ever. 

"I'm so fortunate to have you as my partner, my inspiration and my best friend. I love you forever," he added. 

Earlier, Teigen told PEOPLE that they are planting a tree in their house to in memory of their son.

"It's important for us in Thai tradition that we always embrace the ones we've lost, and they're never, ever gone. This tree being planted inside the home, the whole reason why I wanted it was so Jack's ashes could be in that soil and he could be with us all the time and grow through the beautiful leaves in this tree," said the cookbook author.

