Tom Cruise forced to call security after intruders gatecrash 'Mission Impossible' set

Tom Cruise reportedly had to call security after a group of intruders gatecrashed the set of Mission Impossible 7.



According to a report by The Sun, some tresspassers ended up on the film set in Yorkshire, England.

The intruders even tried to climb atop equipment, wanting to take pictures of the set.

A source close to the film informed The Sun, "The set is so large and open that it has been impossible to close it all off. So, trespassers have been getting in and attempting to scale the rigs and equipment set up for the stunts.

"Police were called to one incident last week and then Tom was forced to take action when it happened again," the insider added.



Because of the incident, the crew of MI7 will now take extra security precautions to avoid any delays in the shoot of the film.

Due to the pandemic, the film was earlier pushed back ten months to a May 22, 2022 release.