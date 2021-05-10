Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Monday May 10 2021
By
Web Desk

Tom Cruise forced to call security after intruders gatecrash 'Mission Impossible' set

By
Web Desk

Monday May 10, 2021

Tom Cruise starrer 'Mission Impossible 7' was delayed for a May 22, 2022 release

Tom Cruise reportedly had to call security after a group of intruders gatecrashed the set of Mission Impossible 7.

According to a report by The Sun, some tresspassers ended up on the film set in Yorkshire, England.

The intruders even tried to climb atop equipment, wanting to take pictures of the set.

A source close to the film informed The Sun, "The set is so large and open that it has been impossible to close it all off. So, trespassers have been getting in and attempting to scale the rigs and equipment set up for the stunts.

"Police were called to one incident last week and then Tom was forced to take action when it happened again," the insider added.

Because of the incident, the crew of MI7 will now take extra security precautions to avoid any delays in the shoot of the film.

Due to the pandemic, the film was earlier pushed back ten months to a May 22, 2022 release.

More From Entertainment:

Machine Gun Kelly spends time with Megan Fox's kids for the first time

Machine Gun Kelly spends time with Megan Fox's kids for the first time
Chris Martin addresses theft accusations placed on him by his ex-boss

Chris Martin addresses theft accusations placed on him by his ex-boss
Kate Middleton never 'reached out' to Meghan Markle at her lowest

Kate Middleton never 'reached out' to Meghan Markle at her lowest
Elon Musk says he's 'first person with Asperger's to host SNL

Elon Musk says he's 'first person with Asperger's to host SNL
Gwyneth Paltrow downed alcohol every night during Covid-19 lockdown

Gwyneth Paltrow downed alcohol every night during Covid-19 lockdown

Meghan Markle is giving back to mums in need this Mother’s Day

Meghan Markle is giving back to mums in need this Mother’s Day
Harry and Meghan blasted for 'trolling the world' with unclear picture of Archie

Harry and Meghan blasted for 'trolling the world' with unclear picture of Archie
John Legend honours Chrissy Teigen on Mother's Day after tragic pregnancy loss

John Legend honours Chrissy Teigen on Mother's Day after tragic pregnancy loss

Megan Fox opens up about Hollywood stereotyping women who have kids

Megan Fox opens up about Hollywood stereotyping women who have kids

Joe Jonas pays tribute to Sophie Turner on her first Mother’s Day as a mum

Joe Jonas pays tribute to Sophie Turner on her first Mother’s Day as a mum

Queen Elizabeth’s dearest grandchild all set to appear in court this week

Queen Elizabeth’s dearest grandchild all set to appear in court this week
Glenn Close weighs in on getting snubbed despite eight Oscar nominations

Glenn Close weighs in on getting snubbed despite eight Oscar nominations

Latest

view all