Kate Middleton never 'reached out' to Meghan Markle at her lowest

Meghan Markle had admitted in her explosive interview with Oprah Winfrey that her relationship with her sister-in-law Kate Middleon was strained.

The Duchess of Sussex said that had the roles been reversed “she would have gone out of her way to make Kate feel part of the family.”

Royal authors Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand had detailed the two women’s relationship in their book Finding Freedom.

Initially the two would remain neutral as they did struggled to find common ground with each other.

However as time passed their inability to develop a bond left the Duchess of Sussex very frustrated.

Furthermore, a royal source spoke to the DailyMail saying: "Of all the people in the Royal Family, Meghan said she had hoped to develop a close relationship with Kate, but was never given the chance.

"It was hurtful and disappointing for Meghan.

"Meghan said Kate never gave her the benefit of the doubt or reached out to her when she was at her lowest, struggling to adjust with very few friends.

"Had the roles been reversed, Meghan said she would have gone out of her way to make Kate feel part of the family.

"She would have embraced their sisterhood."

