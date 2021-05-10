Michael B. Jordan on ‘Wakanda Forever’ and the loss of Chadwick Boseman

American actor Michael B. Jordan is opening up about the sequel of Black Panther, titled Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.



Speaking about the new title, Jordan said in the Just for Variety podcast: “Nice. A good ring to it, I like that. I think that’s great.”

He also spoke about the making of the film without the lead actor Chadwick Boseman after his death from colon cancer last August.

“We all took a hit with the loss of Chadwick [Boseman], so for them trying to figure out how to move forward, I know it’s not an easy thing to do. So the fact that they settled on a title and figuring out the story, I think is truly incredible,” he said.

“If anybody could figure [it] out, [it’s] Ryan [Coogler, director] and Kevin Feige [Marvel Studios President] and their wonderful producers over there is going to figure out the way to do it,” he added.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever will hit theatres on July 8, 2022.