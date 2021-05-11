Can't connect right now! retry
Inside Prince Harry, Archie's Mother's Day celebrations for Meghan Markle

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle are currently pregnant with her second child, a baby girl 

Prince Harry and son Archie gave a low-key surprise for Meghan Markle on the occasion of Mother's Day.

The Duchess of Sussex is currently pregnant with her second child and the couple is expecting a daughter this time. 

According to a source, Meghan had a “low-key” Mother’s Day this year.

“As she nears the end of her pregnancy, she’s taking it easy. Harry’s extremely protective and doesn’t want her overdoing it," the insider told Us Weekly.

A source earlier shed light on how the family celebrated Archie's second birthday on May 6.

“While Harry and Meghan are raising Archie to be grounded, they go the extra mile on his birthday.

"They made [his] card themselves and wrote a sweet poem inside, splashed out on gifts — including outdoor toys — and have bought him the cutest birthday outfit!” the insider said.

