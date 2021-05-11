Queen Elizabeth leaves royal fans worried after delivering speech in parliament

Can't connect right now! retry
Queen Elizabeth on Tuesday opened the British parliament for its next session where she also delivered a speech.

After watching Queen's speech, some royal fans have noticed that the British monarch was "sniffling a lot".

According to the local media, the Queen had appeared in House of Lords to lead the State Opening.

Commenting on her video, some social media users said she paused a few times to sniff.

The Queen husband's Prince Philip died at the age of 99 last month. The British monarch celebrated her 95th birthday days after losing her husband. 

