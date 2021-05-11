Queen Elizabeth leaves royal fans worried after delivering speech in parliament

Queen Elizabeth on Tuesday opened the British parliament for its next session where she also delivered a speech.

After watching Queen's speech, some royal fans have noticed that the British monarch was "sniffling a lot".

According to the local media, the Queen had appeared in House of Lords to lead the State Opening.

Commenting on her video, some social media users said she paused a few times to sniff.

The Queen husband's Prince Philip died at the age of 99 last month. The British monarch celebrated her 95th birthday days after losing her husband.