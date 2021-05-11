'Dirilis:Ertugrul: Aliyar Bey actor condemns Israel for attacks on Palestinians

Turkish actor Cem Uçan on Wednesday condemned Israel for killing innocent Palestinians in latest attacks against Muslims.



Ucan, who rose to global fame for his role as Aliyar Bey in hit TV series "Dirilis:Ertugrul", used his Instagram account to condemn the Jewish state for attacks on Al-Aqsa Mosque.

The actor shared a couple of pictures on his Instagram stories calling for the liberation of Palestine.





Meanwhile, at least 21 Palestinians have been killed in Israeli air raids on the besieged Gaza Strip.



