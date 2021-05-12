BTS to perform much-anticipated English track ‘Butter’ live at Billboard Music Awards

South Korea's K-pop band BTS is all set to mesmerise the audience with their performance on their new single ‘Butter’ for the first time on television at this year’s Billboard Music Awards.

The boy band will release their new track ‘Butter’ on May 21 as their music admirers are quite excited about the single.

Going for a world premiere, the septet will give a live performance for the first time at this year’s Billboard Music Awards.

The most prominent boy band of South Korea, taking to the microblogging website, shared the news with their fans on social media. They said: “We can’t hold it in any longer! Our debut performance of “#BTS_Butter ” will be at this year’s @BBMAs!”

The band that has turned into the global music sensation is releasing multiple teasers for the upcoming track as the group unveiled the first group teaser photo for the single: a Polaroid-style shot of them in an elevator. Later, the singers released individual teasers for Jungkook and RM.

The upcoming digital track 'Butter' is the second English language number. The first one was Dynamite that was a smashing hit last year.

This is their fifth year at the Billboard Music Awards. This year, their band has been nominated in the Top Dup/Group category along with AC/DC, AJR, Dan + Shay, and Maroon 5.

Nominated in the Top Song Sales Artist category, the boys are competing with Justin Bieber, Megan Thee Stallion, Morgan Wallen, and The Weeknd.

Also, having been tapped for Top Social Artist for the fifth year in a row, they will be vying for the award along with some familiar names from the K-pop world in this category like BLACKPINK and Seventeen, along with Ariana Grande and SB19.

Last, but not least, they also have won the nod for Top Selling Song for ‘Dynamite’, along with Gabby Barrett and Charlie Puth for ‘I Hope’, Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion for ‘WAP’, Megan Thee Stallion and Beyoncé for ‘Savage’, and The Weeknd for ‘Blinding Lights’.

The group released a queer video teaser for the English track. As the video begins with all yellow surrounding, it is a rectangular blob of butter. However, it keeps melting to take a shape of a heart shape after an hour. The video has amassed over 15.8 million views so far.







