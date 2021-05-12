Jackie Weaver and 'Line Of Duty' steal spotlight at the 2021 Brit Awards

Jackie Weaver made a surprise appearance at the 2021 Brit Awards via video link. This year's ceremony took place at the O2 Arena in London.

There was a live audience of 4,000 people as part of the Government’s live events pilot scheme.

The 2021 Brit Awards aim to celebrate the best in British and international music. The event usually held in February, the ceremony was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.



The big event opened with comedian Whitehall being grilled by the stars of the hit BBC police drama over video call before they threatened to "bring out the gig guns".

Handforth Parish Council clerk Jackie Weaver appeared on the call. She told Whitehall: "I think we've had quite enough of this, shall we get on with this. To open the Brit Awards 2021 please enjoy four lovely lads who have a band called Foreplay."

Following performances by Coldplay and Dua Lipa, Whitehall welcomed the audience. Whitehall mocked Piers Morgan's departure from Good Morning Britain as he said: "This venue has been emptier than Piers Morgan's diary."

He also made One Direction's Niall Horan the brunt of his jokes by quipping: "We have had to limit the number of people attending - yes we've billed tonight as a Niall Horan gig."

Comedian Jack Whitehall hosted for the fourth time in a row and Coldplay opened the show with a performance from a platform on the River Thames.