Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Wednesday May 12 2021
By
Web Desk

Ben Affleck sent emails to Jennifer Lopez full of ‘love and longing’ for her

By
Web Desk

Wednesday May 12, 2021

The tabloid world is filled with news about exes Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez reuniting following the latter’s split with Alex Rodriguez.

After the two were spotted vacationing together in Montana, reports have now revealed that while J-Lo was in the process of breaking her engagement with A-Rod, the Batman star had been trying to shoot his shot via emails.

Multiple sources told TMZ that Affleck had been sending flirtatious emails to the Hustlers star since February as she is finally ready to give a second chance to the one that got away.

Insiders “with direct knowledge” told the outlet that early in February, Lopez and Affleck “Were in very regular contact by email.”

Per the report, the tone of Affleck’s emails then weren’t “just friendly...but more loving and longing for Jen.”

It was further revealed that the emails were more like love letters, as one source said that an email included a line about Affleck “being able to ‘own her heart’ with his pen.”

More From Entertainment:

Grimes hospitalized after ‘Saturday Night Live’ cameo with Elon Musk

Grimes hospitalized after ‘Saturday Night Live’ cameo with Elon Musk
Prolific actor and director Norman Lloyd dies at age 106

Prolific actor and director Norman Lloyd dies at age 106
Demi Lovato to uncover truth about aliens in new show

Demi Lovato to uncover truth about aliens in new show
Tom Cruise stands by his expletive-laden COVID rant despite backlash

Tom Cruise stands by his expletive-laden COVID rant despite backlash
Piers Morgan says he believes in mental health, but not in Meghan Markle

Piers Morgan says he believes in mental health, but not in Meghan Markle
Dua Lipa honours Dame Elizabeth at Brit Awards 2021

Dua Lipa honours Dame Elizabeth at Brit Awards 2021
Taylor Swift says 'spinning in my highest heels'

Taylor Swift says 'spinning in my highest heels'
Billie Eilish presents unseen glimpses of her life in new book

Billie Eilish presents unseen glimpses of her life in new book

Justin Bieber, Savage 21 tribute Happy Gilmore in DJ Khaled's Let It Go

Justin Bieber, Savage 21 tribute Happy Gilmore in DJ Khaled's Let It Go
Brit Awards 2021: Full list of Winners

Brit Awards 2021: Full list of Winners
Jackie Weaver and 'Line Of Duty' steal spotlight at the 2021 Brit Awards

Jackie Weaver and 'Line Of Duty' steal spotlight at the 2021 Brit Awards
BTS to perform much-anticipated English track ‘Butter’ live at Billboard Music Awards

BTS to perform much-anticipated English track ‘Butter’ live at Billboard Music Awards

Latest

view all