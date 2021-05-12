Ben Affleck sent emails to Jennifer Lopez full of ‘love and longing’ for her

The tabloid world is filled with news about exes Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez reuniting following the latter’s split with Alex Rodriguez.

After the two were spotted vacationing together in Montana, reports have now revealed that while J-Lo was in the process of breaking her engagement with A-Rod, the Batman star had been trying to shoot his shot via emails.

Multiple sources told TMZ that Affleck had been sending flirtatious emails to the Hustlers star since February as she is finally ready to give a second chance to the one that got away.

Insiders “with direct knowledge” told the outlet that early in February, Lopez and Affleck “Were in very regular contact by email.”

Per the report, the tone of Affleck’s emails then weren’t “just friendly...but more loving and longing for Jen.”

It was further revealed that the emails were more like love letters, as one source said that an email included a line about Affleck “being able to ‘own her heart’ with his pen.”