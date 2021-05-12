Can't connect right now! retry
Billie Eilish speaks up on record-breaking reaction to her 'Vogue' photo shoot

Billie Eilish said the response from the public made her 'never want to post again'

Billie Eilish got candid about the record-breaking reaction to her photo shoot for British Vogue.

The singer said the response from the public made her 'never want to post again.'

"It was so weird the day those pictures came out because I would post one and then I'd see, 'Billie Eilish has broken the record for the fastest picture ever liked,' and then I would post another one and it would say, 'Billie Eilish just broke the other record she just broke with the new fastest picture ever liked,'" the 19-year-old said on the latest episode of The Late Show with Stephen Colbert on Monday.

Eilish continued by saying the entire situation was both "crazy" and "surreal," making her feel nervous about posting in the future.

"I do get excited. I think it more just makes me never want to post again," she said on the show. "I feel like I wanted to post more when less people cared. And now that more people care, it's like scary to me. But it's amazing!"

Meanwhile, for her interview with Vogue, Eilish spoke about her thoughts on revealing her body. 

"Showing your body and showing your skin – or not – should not take any respect away from you," she said in the interview, describing the shoot as being out of her normal realm.



