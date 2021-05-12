Can't connect right now! retry
Wednesday May 12 2021
Nick Jonas says comments on appearance, body image have devastating impact

Wednesday May 12, 2021

Nick Jonas opened up on how people's comments attached to body image have a long-lasting impact

Nick Jonas came forth explaining how comments made on someone's appearance can be damaging. 

During a recent interview with GQ Hype, the singer opened up on how people's comments attached to body image have a long-lasting impact.

"I think when it's comments attached to things like appearance and body image, that's when it can become quite dangerous, because no one ever knows what someone is going through or how it affects them personally. They're very sensitive topics," Nick confessed. 

However, he also added that he is aware he lives "a public life" and hence, parts of his life "are going to be talked about" even "though it doesn't necessarily mean it's fair." Nick further said that "it's just a part" of his reality.

The 28-year-old singer said that he is "always hopeful" that things are going to change and people who make such comments will think twice before saying the same if the person was seated opposite them at a dinner party. 

"...and I'd guess that 99.9 percent of people would say they wouldn't," Nick concluded to GQ Hype.

