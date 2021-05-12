Meghan and Harry's nonprofit Archewell strikes major deal

The partnership revolves around promoting gender equity, more inclusive online spaces and other causes

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry struck a multi-year deal with their non-profit organisation, Archewell Foundation, and Proctor & Gamble.

The partnership revolves around promoting gender equity, more inclusive online spaces, and impact through athletics.

The organisation announced on its website today that the collaboration will continue to amplify the work Archewell is doing with groups such as Girls Inc. and National Women's Law Center to "elevate the voices of adolescent girls to ensure their point of view and lived experience is heard at the tables where decisions are made."

As announced in the statement, P&G and the Sussexes will also combat the spread of misinformation and online harrassment.

"Now, Archewell Foundation and P&G are undertaking a joint effort in support of building a better online environment that unlocks positive, compassionate, and creative spaces," the announcement shared.



The partnership will also highlight the work Prince Harry has been doing in the realm of sports for injured or differently-abled veterans, like with the Invictus Games.

It "will leverage the platform of Para sport to increase visibility and inclusivity," the announcement added.

