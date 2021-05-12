Can't connect right now! retry
Miley Cyrus recalls past romance with Liam Hemsworth in ‘Malibu’ tribute

Miley Cyrus recalls past romance with Liam Hemsworth in ‘Malibu’ tribute

Grammy award winning singer and songwriter Miley Cyrus recently turned to social media and reminisced over the inspiration behind her old track Malibu.

She Instagram post included a video of Miley recording the track and a caption that read, “Today is the 4 year anniversary of Malibu. A song about a place and person that at the time I loved very much.”

“That love was reciprocated beyond what I could describe here with freedom & escapism. I lost that home along with many others in 2018. Here is a video of me writing it in my home studio.”

Check it out below:


