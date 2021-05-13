Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Thursday May 13 2021
By
Web Desk

Pregnant Meghan Markle's baby girl will reunite royal family, claims expert

By
Web Desk

Thursday May 13, 2021

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are expecting their second child and it's said that the baby girl will play as bridge and help bring the royal family together.

Royal expert Nick Bullen shared thoughts on Harry and Meghan's new arrival with Us Weekly, claiming: "The birth of a baby is always a great unifier for a family and I’m sure all sides of the Sussex family will want to celebrate with Harry and Meghan."

"I think you can be absolutely certain that Harry and Meghan will be jumping on a Zoom call to introduce Her Majesty to her 11th great-grandchild," said the editor-in-chief of True Royalty TV.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex's explosive interview with Oprah Winfrey plunged the British royal family into crisis. Meghan came under severe criticism for levelling serious allegations against the British royal family.

Now, according to the experts, Meghan and Harry's new child will help defuse tension within the royal family and will reunite them.

More From Entertainment:

Drake to receive Artist of the Decade award at Billboard Music Awards

Drake to receive Artist of the Decade award at Billboard Music Awards
Maisie Williams looks stunning in blonde-hair look

Maisie Williams looks stunning in blonde-hair look

Zack Snyder's zombie heist action thriller Army of the Dead ready for release

Zack Snyder's zombie heist action thriller Army of the Dead ready for release

French cinemas face 400-film backlog as they prepare to reopen

French cinemas face 400-film backlog as they prepare to reopen
Joshua Bassett reveals his sexuality after his thoughts on Harry Styles set off online frenzy

Joshua Bassett reveals his sexuality after his thoughts on Harry Styles set off online frenzy
Jennifer Lopez likely to rekindle lost romance with Ben Affleck, say media reports

Jennifer Lopez likely to rekindle lost romance with Ben Affleck, say media reports
Tom Cruise touches on ‘Mission Impossible’ shouting incident

Tom Cruise touches on ‘Mission Impossible’ shouting incident
Zayn Malik stands with Palestinian people, supports their resistance to colonization

Zayn Malik stands with Palestinian people, supports their resistance to colonization
Prince William, Harry bashed for ‘breaking Princess Diana’s wish for the kids

Prince William, Harry bashed for ‘breaking Princess Diana’s wish for the kids
Prince Harry’s take on Hollywood critics brought to light: report

Prince Harry’s take on Hollywood critics brought to light: report
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle under fire for ‘being a bit hypocritical’

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle under fire for ‘being a bit hypocritical’
Kate Middleton and Prince William's close aide resigns

Kate Middleton and Prince William's close aide resigns

Latest

view all