Thursday May 13 2021
Prince William, Kate's longtime friend spills details about their college romance

Thursday May 13, 2021

William would pay attention whenever Kate started talking in the room, said the couple's college pal

Prince William and Kate Middleton tied the knot after nine long years of courtship.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's romance started when they were in college, and even back then they had sizzling chemistry.

As revealed by their college mate Laura Warshauer, William would pay attention whenever Kate started talking in the room. 

"Whenever Kate was in the room, Will was obviously paying attention to her," Warshauer said. 

"When we'd be sitting at lunch in the dining hall and the two of them would be talking, it was amazing to see how natural it was, how they had so much to say to each other. Looking back, there were all these small moments—certainly moments where I was like, 'Wow, this could really be something.'" she added.

Back in 2010, when the pair got engaged, William and Kate opened up about their college years.

"I actually think I went bright red when I met you and sort of scuttled off, feeling very shy about meeting you," Kate said about William. "It did take a bit of time for us to get to know each other but we did become very close friends from quite early."

Meanwhile, William chimed, "We moved in together as friends. We lived with a couple of others as well, and it just sort of blossomed from there, really. We just saw more of each other, and you know, hung out a bit more and did stuff."

