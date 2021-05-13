Can't connect right now! retry
Thursday May 13 2021
Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez reunion 'not surprising at all,' spills insider

Thursday May 13, 2021

Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez called off their engagement shortly before their wedding in 2004

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez could not have reunited in Montana at a better time than now.

Both the former lovers had recently broken up with their respective partners. 

According to an cited by PEOPLE, a reunion is good for them both.

"Ben and Jennifer were in the same mindset after their breakups," a Latin music source told the outlet.

"Whether they end up together or not it's good for both of them now. And not that surprising," they added.

Recently, Lopez was seen riding a car with Affleck in Montana, where he owns a home.

"[Jennifer] spent several days with Ben out of town. They have a strong connection. It's all been quick and intense, but Jennifer is happy," a source told PEOPLE of the pair, who were later spotted arriving back in LA on Saturday on a private jet.

Affleck and Lopez announced they are engaged in 2002. However, they called it off shortly before their wedding in 2004 due to excessive media attention.

