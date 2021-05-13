Prince William, Prince Harry 'not talking at the moment'

While Prince William and Prince Harry reunited at Prince Philip’s funeral, the two brothers did not seem interested in rekindling their lost relationship.

While all eyes were on Kate Middleton to act as the bridge between the two brothers, they could not put aside their differences.

Royal editor Nick Bullen spoke to US Weekly saying: "All of my sources tell me that they are not talking at the moment.

"It’s pretty clear that the Duchess of Cambridge was doing her best to build the bridges.

"Softly, softly seems to be the order of the day.”

It has also been reported that the two brothers may give different speeches over a joint address at Kensington Palace for the unveiling of Princess Diana's statue.

“They will both move heaven and earth to be there.

"They commissioned the statue together. It is very important for them.

“There is, of course, hope the memory of Diana can repair their relationship but that seems a long way off right now."