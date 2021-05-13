Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Thursday May 13 2021
By
Web Desk

Prince William, Prince Harry 'not talking at the moment'

By
Web Desk

Thursday May 13, 2021

While Prince William and Prince Harry reunited at Prince Philip’s funeral, the two brothers did not seem interested in rekindling their lost relationship.

While all eyes were on Kate Middleton to act as the bridge between the two brothers, they could not put aside their differences.

Royal editor Nick Bullen spoke to US Weekly saying: "All of my sources tell me that they are not talking at the moment.

"It’s pretty clear that the Duchess of Cambridge was doing her best to build the bridges.

"Softly, softly seems to be the order of the day.”

It has also been reported that the two brothers may give different speeches over a joint address at Kensington Palace for the unveiling of Princess Diana's statue. 

“They will both move heaven and earth to be there.

"They commissioned the statue together. It is very important for them.

“There is, of course, hope the memory of Diana can repair their relationship but that seems a long way off right now."

More From Entertainment:

Meghan Markle thought to have dropped hit on baby girl's name

Meghan Markle thought to have dropped hit on baby girl's name
Prince Harry facing 'difficulty' over 'losing' family in Megxit fallout

Prince Harry facing 'difficulty' over 'losing' family in Megxit fallout
Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez reunion 'not surprising at all,' spills insider

Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez reunion 'not surprising at all,' spills insider
Prince William, Kate's longtime friend spills details about their college romance

Prince William, Kate's longtime friend spills details about their college romance

Prince Harry 'letting go of past grudges' as birth of baby daughter nears

Prince Harry 'letting go of past grudges' as birth of baby daughter nears

Sophie Turner calls out paparazzi for taking unwanted pictures of infant daughter

Sophie Turner calls out paparazzi for taking unwanted pictures of infant daughter

Meghan Markle scraps baby shower plans ahead of daughter's arrival

Meghan Markle scraps baby shower plans ahead of daughter's arrival
Jennifer Garner unfazed by Jennifer Lopez reigniting romance with Ben Affleck

Jennifer Garner unfazed by Jennifer Lopez reigniting romance with Ben Affleck

Tina Turner, Jay-Z to be honoured with induction into Rock & Roll Hall of Fame

Tina Turner, Jay-Z to be honoured with induction into Rock & Roll Hall of Fame
Pregnant Meghan Markle's baby girl will reunite royal family, claims expert

Pregnant Meghan Markle's baby girl will reunite royal family, claims expert
Drake to receive Artist of the Decade award at Billboard Music Awards

Drake to receive Artist of the Decade award at Billboard Music Awards
Maisie Williams looks stunning in blonde-hair look

Maisie Williams looks stunning in blonde-hair look

Latest

view all