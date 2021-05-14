Can't connect right now! retry
Emily Blunt opens up on rejecting Black Widow role: 'It irks my heart'

Emily Blunt has regretted her decision to reject Black Widow role in MCU’s Iron Man before it finally went to Scarlett Johansson.

The British actress, who was offered to play as Black Widow, recently got candid about turning down the role.

In a chat on The Howard Stern Show, The actress opened up on rejecting the epic role before it went to Scarlett Johansson, saying: 'It irks my heart.'

The role was letter offered to another charming actress Johansson who played it perfectly.

The 38-year-old British actress shed light on her decision to turn down the epic role, saying she was busy filming The Devil Wears Prada, and had signed a contract with 20th Century Fox that would have her star in Prada, and also, one other film of Fox’s choosing.

The Devil Wears Prada launched Emily to stardom, but Fox then chose to have her star in Gulliver’s Travels as their second film.

Explaining more on the move, Blunt said: “I actually do want to clean up the story." She added, "I was contracted to do ‘Gulliver’s Travels.’ I didn’t want to do ‘Gulliver’s Travels.’ She called it “a bit of heartbreaker.

Emily Blunt went on to say: "I take such pride in the decisions that I make, and they mean so much to me, the films that I do. I care very deeply, very, very much, about the choices I make. That’s all I have, the choices that I make."

