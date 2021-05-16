Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Jennifer Lawrence excited after Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck revived romance

American actress Jennifer Lawrence appeared to be on cloud nine when she came to know that pop singer Jennifer Lopez has reunited with her former flame actor Ben Affleck.

The 30-year-old Hunger Games film series star came up with a priceless reaction to the much-awaited reunion of former lovebirds while appearing with her friend Heather McMahan on Jackie Schimmel’s popular podcast The Bitch Bible this week. They were in mid-conversation when Jennifer Lawrence broke the happy news after checking her phone.

“Breaking, breaking, breaking f***ing news!” Jennifer said. “Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are back together. They are on vacation with each other right now."

“They’re in Montana,” the Hunger Games franchise leading lady informed the fellow girls. “She’s so low maintenance and down-to-earth in Montana.” Jennifer Lawrence then went on to say: “I’m so excited! I’m so happy for them. Wow.”

Like millennial pop culture enthusiasts, excited Jennifer Lawrence discussed the $1.2 million worth of engagement ring Jennifer Lopez received in 2002 from Ben Affleck.

