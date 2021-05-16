Can't connect right now! retry
Angelina Jolie admits her ‘broken’ character in new film mirrors her own life

Sunday May 16, 2021

American actor Angelina Jolie is opening up about her new film Those Who Wish Me Dead and how it mirrors her own life as well in some ways.

During an interview with Australia’s Weekend Sunrise, the 45-year-old Maleficent actor said her character in the film is “closer to her than some of her other characters.”

“What was weird is, I am American, but I realised how I don’t often play American. So doing this very regular, American woman suddenly felt more challenging than even a crazy Maleficent,” she said.

“I think people can relate to her more, can relate to feeling broken, messed up, imperfect. She’s maybe closer to me than some of the other characters,” the Eternals actor shared. 

