Sunday May 16 2021
Prince Harry bashed for accusing the Firm of ‘generations of bad parenting’

Prince Harry recently got accused of taking “another wrecking ball” to Prince Charles and Queen Elizabeth’s reputation.

This claim was brought forward by royal commentator Penny Junor and in her piece for The Times she wrote, “I was clearly wrong, because here he is taking another wrecking ball to his family, blaming his woes — the 'pain and suffering' — on generations of bad parenting.”

“This time it is not just his father who comes in for a kicking, it is the Queen too; Prince Charles was a bad parent because he himself had been badly parented.”

“This is the sort of exploration usually reserved for the therapist’s couch, not for public consumption. Or self-promotion.”

