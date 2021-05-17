Can't connect right now! retry
Monday May 17 2021
Idris Elba calls for 'bloodshed' to stop in Palestine as Israel continues air strikes

Monday May 17, 2021

Renowned actor Idris Elba has raised concern against the 'brutality and bloodshed' in #Palestine as the Israel-Palestine conflict continues to escalate.

The British star took to Instagram on Sunday and urged the world powers to intervene before more people die.

The Luther star penned: “Too many lives are being lost right now for it not to be on the forefront of all our awareness,” 

He added: “It’s the brutality and bloodshed that has compelled me to raise concern. IT HAS TO STOP, there needs to be more intervention before more people die.”

Elba concluded: "We know the power of people can make change and we should speak out in the name of peace, in the names of those who have already lost lives. STOP the bloodshed in #Palestine.”

The Israel's strikes have reportedly left around 200 in Gaza dead, including 52 children. In Israel, 10 people have been killed.

Idris Elba joined Rihanna, Bella Hadid and Gal Gadot who have also shared their views on the escalating Israel-Palestine conflict.

