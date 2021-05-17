Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Monday May 17 2021
By
Web Desk

Machine Gun Kelly celebrates Megan Fox birthday in style

By
Web Desk

Monday May 17, 2021

Megan Fox looked stunning in red outfit as she enjoyed romantic night out with Machine Gun Kelly in Los Angeles on her birthday Sunday (May 16).

The versatile actress showcased her incredible abs in sizzling red outfit as she stepped out with her rockstar boyfriend Machine Gun Kelly to celebrate her birthday.

The 35-year-old acting diva was looking stunning as she opted for bright red bra and matching blazer for date night with her beau Machine Gun amid reports that the two would soon tie the knot.

Meghan appeared to be a beauty queen as she elevated her look with a touch of makeup, swiping a matching shade across her lips and flaunting expert cat-eye black eyeliner.

Megan Fox and rockstar Machine Gun Kelly have been enjoying quality time together since the began their romantic journey.

