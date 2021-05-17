Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Monday May 17 2021
By
Web Desk

Dwayne Johnson admits training for Black Adam is 'very challenging'

By
Web Desk

Monday May 17, 2021

It is no secret that Dwayne Johnson keeps his health and fitness in check for movie roles.

In a similar fashion the movie star indulged fans on a few questions regarding his upcoming DC film Black Adam.

In a video on Instagram, The Rock shared how he was preparing for the superhero role and said that filming is “going great” as "everyone is bringing their A-game".

Furthermore, he got candid about the training aspect of the role saying that the second phase of his training is the “most challenging” phase.

He wrote: "And my diet/training is in its 2nd phase right now - which in a sense is the most challenging because I have to maintain this look for months while I shoot the film."

"As an athlete this is very challenging because you’re constantly “in the zone” of peaking so it’s quite taxing, but you take it day by day and stay sharp, disciplined and hard core." 

