Tuesday May 18 2021
Nick Jonas gives health update after on-set accident

Tuesday May 18, 2021

Nick Jonas confirmed on the reality show that he had cracked a rib after the accident

Pop star Nick Jonas is already recovering swiftly as he gave a health update to his worried fans after he was rushed to the hospital over the weekend.

The singer appeared on the latest episode of The Voice, two days following his hospitalization after an on-set injury.

Nick confirmed on the reality show that he had cracked a rib and also suffered bumps and bruises from the accident.

Details of the Jonas Brothers singer’s accident remain unclear. He was discharged from the hospital on Sunday, as per TMZ.

