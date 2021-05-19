Sai de Silva takes motherhood style to next level

Fashion influencer Sai de Silva is known to many for her popular Instagram account, @scoutthecity. Being an active businesswoman with two children, de Silva allows the social media focus to spotlight on her kids — daughter London, 9, and son Rio, 4.

“You have such a bossy Instagram,” new mom Hannah Bronfman said, adding, “I feel like you are working 24/7.”

Sai de Silva creates posts on TikTok and Instagram. Blending her work, social media interactions and daily motherhood chores helped de Silva get her start.

“I was a new parent, this Instagram thing was very small, and I kind of did it just to meet other parents,” de Silva said. “I was like, ‘Where are the cool moms?'”

It was the time when she started posting outfits of the day (OOTDs) of her then-2-year-old daughter on Instagram. The practice helped her grow her mom community and now she has nearly 500,000 combined followers on Instagram and TikTok.



“I wish that I could say I had some crazy secret of balance, but really at the end of the day, I’m just winging it,” de Silva tells Bronfman. “I’m just trying to glaze it over and make it look real good.”



Sai de Silva said she has a hard stop around 5:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. - a time for her to cook dinner.

“I just try and find balance, I guess, where I can,” de Silva says.

“When I first had London, she actually started modeling before I started blogging. She was a kid model for quite some time, a few years, and I think her getting that experience made her … she was just open to taking photos,” de Silva said.

Sai de Silva has to watch out for creepers on social media, as she said, “I don’t ever want to do anything that my daughter will be embarrassed about when she’s older.”



Camera-friendly London learnt her lessons from the proud mom of how to create a brand.

“I really like that we have that time together because it really teaches her how to be an entrepreneur and what direction she goes in, what her work ethic going to be,” de Silva said.



She advised Bronfman, who is mom to 5-month-old Preston, to take all the photos and videos because they grow up so quickly.

“You’re going to wake up, and the next thing you know [Preston will] be 4, and you’re almost sad, like, where did the time go?” de Silva says. “Just don’t take those moments for granted.”