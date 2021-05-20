Can't connect right now! retry
Matthew Perry draws concerns after showing a labored speech pattern

Matthew Perry was speaking about what it was like to reunite with his fellow cast members of 'Friends'

American actor Matthew Perry drew concerns from fans after footage of him slurring his words came to surface.

Following the release of the highly-anticipated trailer for the Friends reunion special, a new clip emerged where the actor, 51, was observed to be showing a labored speech pattern, sparking concerns about his health.

The video was posted on People’s website as well as YouTube to promote the HBO Max special which will be released on May 27.

Perry was speaking about what it was like to reunite with his fellow cast members of the show, Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, David Schwimmer, Lisa Kudrow and Matt LeBlanc.

The actor was speaking about whether or not he swiped any souvenirs from the set of the show when fans noticed him slurring.

“I stole the cookie jar that had the clock on it,” he said pronouncing the ‘stole’ as ‘shtole’.

Soon after, fans were left deeply concerned for his well-being, as one wrote: “Just saw People interview and can’t believe how Matthew Perry looks like… seriously it breaks my heart.”

“It pains me to see Matthew Perry like this, he just seems off, gazing at the void, speaking slowly,” another fan added.

“Hate to say it, but I’m sad and scared like hell for Matthew Perry,” said a third fan.

