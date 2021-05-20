Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck 'care about each other a great deal,' reveals source

Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck are having fun and care about each other immensely

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are having the time of their life after reuniting with each other a couple of weeks ago.



As revealed by an insider, the duo is having fun and care about each other immensely.

"Jen is loving the attention she has been getting from Ben," a source told Entertainment Tonight.

"Jen and Ben didn't get along at the end of their relationship years ago. But once their hurt feelings subsided, they were friendly for many years," they added.



"Now that they've fully reconnected, they are having fun together and care about each other a great deal," the source added.

The famous couple, commonly known as Bennifer, got engaged in 2002 before calling off their marriage in 2004 due to excessive media attention.