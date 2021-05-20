Olivia Rodrigo spills the beans on being ‘unbothered’ by gossip

Overnight sensation Olivia Rodrigo recently sat down for a chat and got candid about her aversion to gossip as well as the unbothered attitude that follows suit.

She told Nylon, “I don't take the gossip personally, really. I understand. I completely understand. And you know, lots of times, it isn't malicious. Most of the time, I guess. It's none of my business. I write my songs and people can say whatever they want to say about it.”

“[They can] think whatever they want to think about my life and that's just part of it. It doesn't really bother me. I also try to stay off of social media and not look at that stuff.”

During the course of her interview, Rodrigo also went on to say, “There have been some songs where I've gone back and made revisions to make it a little less specific because sometimes, I think, the drama takes away from the songwriting.”

“I completely understand people's curiosity. I get so curious about my favorite songwriters and the meaning behind their songs. But songwriting and singer-songwriter music in particular is so special because you can be as specific as you want, but there's still [space to] fill in the blanks.”

“And lots of the time, people will fill in the blanks with details from their own life. If they don't want to, they can fill it in with details of my life and if that's what makes it impactful to them, that's fine. As long as the song means something to you, it's all good.”

“I guess I would prefer people to relate it back to their lives. I can't tell you how many times I've listened to somebody's song and been like, 'Oh my God, they wrote that for me'.”