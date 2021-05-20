Can't connect right now! retry
Thursday May 20 2021
Experts address Prince Harry's decision to 'fly solo' in US: report

Thursday May 20, 2021

Experts address Prince Harry’s decision to 'fly solo' in US: report

A body language expert recently weighed in on Prince Harry’s decision to fly solo in the US.

The findings of the in-depth analysis on the new five-part documentary The Me You Can’t See were brought forward by Judi James.

During Ms. James’ interview with The Mirror she admitted documentary shows an “elevation in his power signals.”

“Harry’s body language fluctuates during this very emotive and noisy trailer with its crashing music, shouting voices and tragic tears. At some points we see him adopting a semi-professional pose like a therapist or counsellor offering experience, help and advice but at others, he is clearly evoking his own tragedy.”

“After the rapping, ‘comedy Harry’ of the James Corden show and the bean-spilling, angry Harry of the first Oprah interview we are now being shown a glimpse of a calmer and more determined-looking man, comfortable and confident to fly solo with only a brief glimpse of Meghan and with an elevation in his power signals.”

