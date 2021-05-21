Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Friday May 21 2021
By
Web Desk

Prince William speaks out over Princess Diana BBC drama: 'They failed her’

By
Web Desk

Friday May 21, 2021

Prince William speaks out over Princess Diana BBC drama: 'They failed her’

Prince William recently issued a scathing statement against the BBC for their role in promoting dirty journalism and, in part, causing Princess Diana’s untimely death.

The Duke of Cambridge demanded a call for the interview to be banned for its contribution towards “making my parents’ relationship worse.”

He admitted his mother’s interview left him with bouts of “indescribable sadness” and even lashed out at reporters saying, “She was failed not just by a rogue reporter, but by leaders at the BBC who looked the other way rather than asking the tough questions.”

He told Metro, “The interview was a major contribution to making my parents’ relationship worse and has since hurt countless others.”

“It brings indescribable sadness to know that the BBC’s failures contributed significantly to her fear, paranoia and isolation that I remember from those final years with her.”

“But what saddens me most, is that if the BBC had properly investigated the complaints and concerns first raised in 1995, my mother would have known that she had been deceived.”

He concluded by saying, “In an era of fake news, public service broadcasting and a free press have never been more important. These failings, identified by investigative journalists, not only let my mother down, and my family down; they let the public down too.”

More From Entertainment:

Archie's first words made me really sad, reveals Prince Harry

Archie's first words made me really sad, reveals Prince Harry
Prince William and Prince Harry's uncle reacts to inquiry into Diana's BBC interview

Prince William and Prince Harry's uncle reacts to inquiry into Diana's BBC interview

BBC under pressure over Diana interview after Prince William and Harry launch scathing attack

BBC under pressure over Diana interview after Prince William and Harry launch scathing attack
Prince Harry reveals what stopped Meghan Markle to act on suicidal thoughts

Prince Harry reveals what stopped Meghan Markle to act on suicidal thoughts
Kim Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian feud over nanny

Kim Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian feud over nanny
Karlie Kloss gives rare insight on life as new mom

Karlie Kloss gives rare insight on life as new mom
Olivia Rodrigo unveils live performance version of ‘Enough For You’

Olivia Rodrigo unveils live performance version of ‘Enough For You’
Experts bash Prince Harry’s ‘slip of tongue’ on theraphy claims

Experts bash Prince Harry’s ‘slip of tongue’ on theraphy claims
Naomi Campbell’s dreams of motherhood revealed: source

Naomi Campbell’s dreams of motherhood revealed: source
Mia Khalifa sides with Bella Hadid after allegedly losing contract over pro-Palestine stance

Mia Khalifa sides with Bella Hadid after allegedly losing contract over pro-Palestine stance

Latest

view all