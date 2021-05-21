Prince William speaks out over Princess Diana BBC drama: 'They failed her’

Prince William recently issued a scathing statement against the BBC for their role in promoting dirty journalism and, in part, causing Princess Diana’s untimely death.

The Duke of Cambridge demanded a call for the interview to be banned for its contribution towards “making my parents’ relationship worse.”



He admitted his mother’s interview left him with bouts of “indescribable sadness” and even lashed out at reporters saying, “She was failed not just by a rogue reporter, but by leaders at the BBC who looked the other way rather than asking the tough questions.”

He told Metro, “The interview was a major contribution to making my parents’ relationship worse and has since hurt countless others.”

“It brings indescribable sadness to know that the BBC’s failures contributed significantly to her fear, paranoia and isolation that I remember from those final years with her.”

“But what saddens me most, is that if the BBC had properly investigated the complaints and concerns first raised in 1995, my mother would have known that she had been deceived.”

He concluded by saying, “In an era of fake news, public service broadcasting and a free press have never been more important. These failings, identified by investigative journalists, not only let my mother down, and my family down; they let the public down too.”