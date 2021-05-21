Prince Harry reveals meeting Meghan Markle made him want to 'fix' himself

Prince Harry opened up about how the initial stages of his relationship with Meghan Markle involved “a lot of learning”.

Speaking on his docu-series The Me You Can’t See, the Duke of Sussex recalled how his then-girlfriend played a pivotal role in helping him seek therapy and “fix” himself.

"I was always the 'yes' man, I was always the one willing to say yes. But that yes, yes, yes, yes of course, yes, led to burnout," he said.

"And it was like someone had taken the lid off all of the emotions I had suppressed for so many years suddenly came to the forefront.

"I saw GPs, I saw doctors, I saw therapists, I saw alternative therapists, I saw all sorts of people.

"But it was meeting and being with Meghan. I knew that if I didn't do therapy and fix myself, then I was going to lose this woman who I could see spending the rest of my life.

"There was a lot of learning right at the beginning of our relationship."

He added that Meghan was "shocked" when she became aware of the workings of the monarch behind the scenes.

"She was shocked to be coming backstage of the institution of the British Royal Family.

"When she said, 'I think you need to see someone, it was in reaction to an argument we had.

"In that argument, not knowing about it, I reverted back to 12-year-old Harry."

Speaking about his first few sessions with a therapist, the Duke of Sussex added: "The moment I started therapy, it was probably within my second session, my therapist turned around to me and said, 'That sounds like you're reverting to 12-year-old Harry'.

"I felt somewhat ashamed and defensive. Like, 'How dare you? You're calling me a child.'

"And she goes, 'No, I'm not calling you a child. I'm expressing sympathy and empathy for you for what happened to you when you were a child.

"'You never processed it. You were never allowed to talk about it and all of a sudden now it's coming up in different ways as projection'.

"That was the start of a learning journey for me.

"I became aware that I'd been living in a bubble within this family, within this institution and I was sort of almost trapped in a thought process or a mindset."