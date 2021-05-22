Alex Rodriguez coming to terms with Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck reunion

Alex Rodriguez is still very sore and in a world of pain after Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck reunion

Alex Rodriguez is trying to wrap his head around the fact that there may be reunion between Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck on the cards.



As reported by Us Weekly, the former athlete is trying to accept the fact that his relationship with Lopez is over for good.

“While he and J. Lo have tried to sugar coat it, there’s zero doubt it’s really hurt his ego,” said an insider to the outlet.

The source further mentioned that Rodriguez is still very sore and in a world of pain since this is the first time anyone has broken up with him publicly.

Lopez and Rodriguez announced their split in a joint statement earlier, saying they will continue to be friends.

They were engaged for two years before they called it quits in mid-April.

