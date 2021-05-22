Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Saturday May 22 2021
By
Web Desk

Olivia Rodrigo touches on mom’s thoughts on the ‘Driver’s License’ bridge

By
Web Desk

Saturday May 22, 2021

Olivia Rodrigo touches on mom’s thoughts on the ‘Driver’s License’ bridge

Singer songwriter Olivia Rodrigo recently sat down for a chat and got candid about what her mother thought of the bridge in her hit song Driver’s License.

The singer got candid during her interview with Apple Music’s Zane Lowe and was quoted saying, “I was thinking about it the other day, and it's so funny. When I played 'drivers license' for the first time for my mom, she goes, ‘The bridge is really weird. It's too much; it doesn't fit with the rest of the song’.”

“In hindsight, I'm glad I didn't take that to heart but, she's very honest. But, I mean, obviously, she's my mom and would support me in whatever I did, but I just thought that was a funny little anecdote.”

“My mom is the first person I play every song for. And my mom is the best. She is the sweetest woman. She's from Wisconsin, she's a third-grade teacher, and she's the sweetest, purest woman you will ever meet in your whole life.”

"Her favorite music is punk music and metal music and really hard, gritty stuff, so she's always been the one that has instilled in me that, ‘I don't care the technicalities if it makes you feel something, then its good music’. If my mom doesn't like it, I know it's not music that makes you feel.”

More From Entertainment:

Kourtney Kardashian's partner Travis Barker shares rare ‘survivors’ guilt’ inspired tattoo

Kourtney Kardashian's partner Travis Barker shares rare ‘survivors’ guilt’ inspired tattoo
Shakira crosses 70 million followers on Instagram

Shakira crosses 70 million followers on Instagram

Turkish actor who played Ertugrul's brother introduces his role in 'Mendirman Jaloliddin'

Turkish actor who played Ertugrul's brother introduces his role in 'Mendirman Jaloliddin'
Charlize Theron wraps up shoot for new film 'Lady Lesso'

Charlize Theron wraps up shoot for new film 'Lady Lesso'
Coldplay to star as cancelled Glastonbury goes online

Coldplay to star as cancelled Glastonbury goes online
Prince Harry unveils baby Archie’s face in adorable footage

Prince Harry unveils baby Archie’s face in adorable footage
Prince Charles rolling in rage over Harry's new remarks about royal family

Prince Charles rolling in rage over Harry's new remarks about royal family

Princess Diana's brother leaves royal fans teary-eyed as he shares childhood picture with sister

Princess Diana's brother leaves royal fans teary-eyed as he shares childhood picture with sister

Zoya Nasir announces split from fiancé Christian Betzman in gut wrenching note

Zoya Nasir announces split from fiancé Christian Betzman in gut wrenching note
Bella Hadid says she's not condoning violence or hate against Jewish community

Bella Hadid says she's not condoning violence or hate against Jewish community
Kim Kardashian surprises Psalm with construction themed party

Kim Kardashian surprises Psalm with construction themed party

Latest

view all