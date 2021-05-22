Olivia Rodrigo touches on mom’s thoughts on the ‘Driver’s License’ bridge

Singer songwriter Olivia Rodrigo recently sat down for a chat and got candid about what her mother thought of the bridge in her hit song Driver’s License.

The singer got candid during her interview with Apple Music’s Zane Lowe and was quoted saying, “I was thinking about it the other day, and it's so funny. When I played 'drivers license' for the first time for my mom, she goes, ‘The bridge is really weird. It's too much; it doesn't fit with the rest of the song’.”

“In hindsight, I'm glad I didn't take that to heart but, she's very honest. But, I mean, obviously, she's my mom and would support me in whatever I did, but I just thought that was a funny little anecdote.”

“My mom is the first person I play every song for. And my mom is the best. She is the sweetest woman. She's from Wisconsin, she's a third-grade teacher, and she's the sweetest, purest woman you will ever meet in your whole life.”

"Her favorite music is punk music and metal music and really hard, gritty stuff, so she's always been the one that has instilled in me that, ‘I don't care the technicalities if it makes you feel something, then its good music’. If my mom doesn't like it, I know it's not music that makes you feel.”