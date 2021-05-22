Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Saturday May 22 2021
By
Web Desk

Kim Kardashian unveils son Saint’s covid-19 diagnosis

By
Web Desk

Saturday May 22, 2021

Kim Kardashian unveils son Saint’s covid-19 diagnosis

Reality TV star Kim Kardashian recently released got candid about her son’s medical diagnosis in a teaser for her show.

The mogul got candid about her son’s diagnosis during a promo for her brand new episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians.

In the teaser she was quoted saying, “Sainty just tested positive for COVID. I'm trying not to freak anyone out, but I'm just really worried."

Kim can even be heard talking over the phone and saying, “North is saying she's feeling sick. It wouldn't be surprising if she has it.”

Check it out below: 


More From Entertainment:

Kourtney Kardashian's partner Travis Barker shares rare ‘survivors’ guilt’ inspired tattoo

Kourtney Kardashian's partner Travis Barker shares rare ‘survivors’ guilt’ inspired tattoo
Prince Harry weighs in on drug use after Princess Diana’s death

Prince Harry weighs in on drug use after Princess Diana’s death
Sources weigh in on Kylie Jenner, Travis Scott’s relationship

Sources weigh in on Kylie Jenner, Travis Scott’s relationship
Shakira crosses 70 million followers on Instagram

Shakira crosses 70 million followers on Instagram

Turkish actor who played Ertugrul's brother introduces his role in 'Mendirman Jaloliddin'

Turkish actor who played Ertugrul's brother introduces his role in 'Mendirman Jaloliddin'
Charlize Theron wraps up shoot for new film 'Lady Lesso'

Charlize Theron wraps up shoot for new film 'Lady Lesso'
Coldplay to star as cancelled Glastonbury goes online

Coldplay to star as cancelled Glastonbury goes online
Olivia Rodrigo touches on mom’s thoughts on the ‘Driver’s License’ bridge

Olivia Rodrigo touches on mom’s thoughts on the ‘Driver’s License’ bridge
Prince Harry unveils baby Archie’s face in adorable footage

Prince Harry unveils baby Archie’s face in adorable footage
Prince Charles rolling in rage over Harry's new remarks about royal family

Prince Charles rolling in rage over Harry's new remarks about royal family

Princess Diana's brother leaves royal fans teary-eyed as he shares childhood picture with sister

Princess Diana's brother leaves royal fans teary-eyed as he shares childhood picture with sister

Zoya Nasir announces split from fiancé Christian Betzman in gut wrenching note

Zoya Nasir announces split from fiancé Christian Betzman in gut wrenching note

Latest

view all